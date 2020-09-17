Sen. Johnson exposed to COVID-19, tests negative

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sen. Ron Johnson was told Thursday that he was exposed to someone with COVID-19, but has tested negative.

A spokesperson for the senator said Johnson was exposed to the someone who had COVID-19 on Monday.

Johnson was not experiencing any symptoms, but was tested late Wednesday because he was scheduled to travel with President Trump Thursday afternoon to Mosinee.

Despite testing negative, the senator will be in quarantine until Tuesday, Sept. 29 and will not be traveling with the president.

Johnson will also not be attending the event in Mosinee.

