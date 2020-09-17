Advertisement

Sen. Johnson exposed to COVID-19, tests negative

(WBAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sen. Ron Johnson was told Thursday that he was exposed to someone with COVID-19, but has tested negative.

A spokesperson for the senator said Johnson was exposed to the someone who had COVID-19 on Monday.

Johnson was not experiencing any symptoms, but was tested late Wednesday because he was scheduled to travel with President Trump Thursday afternoon to Mosinee.

Despite testing negative, the senator will be in quarantine until Tuesday, Sept. 29 and will not be traveling with the president.

Johnson will also not be attending the event in Mosinee.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin sets one-day record 2,034 coronavirus cases

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin sets new records with the latest batch of tests as the coronavirus spread grows.

News

1 killed in Oneida County crash

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department reports one person has died following a traffic crash Thursday morning.

News

DHS reports record 2,034 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the largest 1-day positive increase of COVID results as 2,034 more cases were identified.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Frost expected overnight into Friday AM

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
The fall-like temps continue with frost expected overnight.

Latest News

News

Vesper to have trick-or-treating on Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Village of Vesper has voted to hold trick-or-treating on Oct. 31. According to a post on the village’s Facebook page, the vote was unanimous.

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Hundreds line up at CWA ahead of Trump campaign visit

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hundreds line up at CWA ahead of Trump campaign visit

News

Marathon County starts vegetation control on Barker-Stewart Island

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
After clearing out almost everything, except for some bigger trees to try and rid of the invasive species, the department plans to plan new native plants to help the area thrive again.

News

Plea hearing set for driver in fatal 2019 ‘huffing’ crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
A plea hearing is scheduled to be held next month for the 37-year-old Wausau man accused of causing a fatal crash last year.

News

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Eau Claire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Eau Claire next Thursday. It will be Pence’s fourth visit to Wisconsin in just as many weeks.