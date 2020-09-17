Advertisement

Plea hearing set for driver in fatal 2019 ‘huffing’ crash

Enrique Sanchez booking photo (2019)
Enrique Sanchez booking photo (2019)(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A plea hearing is scheduled to be held next month for the 37-year-old Wausau man accused of causing a fatal crash last year.

Enrique Sanchez is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by used of a controlled substance and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Sanchez’s passenger, Danielle Dahlquist, 31, of Wausau died following injuries she sustained in the crash. Sanchez was also injured in the crash.

The crash happened Aug. 25 2019 around 2 p.m. in Rib Mountain on a service road between Rocky Rocco and Kohl’s.

Investigators said Sanchez was driving at a high rate of speed when he struck a light pole, tree and second vehicle resulting in a rollover. Two other vehicles were also damaged.

Court documents state the chemical compound, 1-difluoroethane was found in Sanchez’s blood. The compound is found in electronic cleaners. Investigators said evidence of cocaine and fentanyl was also in his system.

Court documents state Sanchez and Dahlquist had bought electronic duster spray at Wal-mart prior to the crash. Investigators said both cans of duster spray had been ‘used’ prior to the crash.

He remains in custody on $100,000 cash bond. The plea hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16.

