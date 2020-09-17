Advertisement

Oneida County Horse Tests Positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus

Presence of an EEE positive horse confirms that there are mosquitoes in the area infected with the EEE virus that can spread the virus to people and other animals.
(MGN Image)
(MGN Image) (WLUC)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Health Department reports that a horse in Oneida County has tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis.

EEE virus is spread to humans, horses, and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire EEE virus by feeding on infected birds. The virus is not spread person to person or directly between animals or between animals and humans.

This report follows two human cases of EEE confirmed in the state this year in residents of Eau Claire County and Chippewa County, and reports of several other EEE cases in horses in northern and western regions of Wisconsin.

Prior to 2020, only three human cases of EEE had been reported in the state between 1964 and 2019. Presence of an EEE positive horse confirms that there are mosquitoes in the area infected with the EEE virus that can spread the virus to people and other animals.

Many people infected with EEE virus do not get sick. Those who do become ill may develop fever, headache, chills, and vomiting. The illness may become severe resulting in encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), disorientation, seizures, coma, or death.

There is no specific vaccine or treatment for EEE illness available for people.

Signs of EEE infection in horses include depression, loss of appetite, drooping eyelids and lower lip, blindness, paralysis, and death. Horse owners can vaccinate their horses against EEE virus to protect them from becoming ill.

Even though temperatures have cooled off, as long as mosquitoes are active, the risk of EEE and other illnesses spread by mosquitoes can continue through much of the fall.

Since EEE virus is known to be circulating in Oneida County, residents and visitors to should be vigilant in preventing mosquito bites.

