Monk Gardens hosts after school program for students

“After School at the Gardens” gives students a chance to get outside and away from screens
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monk Gardens in Wausau has started an “After School in the Gardens” program. Monk gardens bring in students every Monday through Thursday from 4 pm to 6 pm, to give them some safe time out of the house.

“It gives them a chance to be in person with other kids instead of just seeing each other on a screen,” Monk Gardens event coordinator Elise Schuler said.

Even the parents of the children involved feel relieved that their children get to experience a different environment.

“I wanted something that she could be outside and learn something too, which is part of what is exciting about this,” Wausau resident Joel Lewis explained.

Most of the children that come to the Gardens are from the Wausau School District. Which means that they only get to see their classmates virtually. But Elise says that when the kids arrive, it doesn’t take them much time to get to know each other.

“It feels more normal when they’re out here a little bit. They’re playing, interacting, and socializing in a way that they would do in recess maybe. But they’re not really getting a recess right now. This is kind of their after school recess," Schuler added.

Elise also added that the group can do activities in any type of weather as long as it’s not severe and the students are dressed appropriately.

The program runs until November 24th, but students need to register to participate. If you are interested in registering, click here.

