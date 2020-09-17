Merrill woman receives nearly 200 birthday cards

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Getting birthday cards every year always has special significance for people, but what about getting nearly 200 of them?

That’s about how many birthday cards 100-year-old Florence Wedler-Kissinger of Merrill received over the past couple of weeks for her birthday Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Relatives of Florence took to social media asking people to help celebrate her 100TH birthday, by sending cards.

She received cards from family, friends, students from schools and even from strangers from as far away as Germany.

Florence says the secret to living 100 years is to keep working hard.

“I think that if you want to keep living you have to keep busy. You know for me, I worked all my life, I still worked at 75. I think a person should keep working, and above all try to do some reading and keep your brain busy,” Kissinger said.

While Florence enjoyed her 100th birthday today, she said she never wants to turn 100 again.

She plans to thank everyone for their thoughtful cards by placing a note in her local newspaper.

