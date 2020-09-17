Marathon County starts vegetation control on Barker-Stewart Island

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

At this time Barker-Stewart Island is more wooded than the city would like thanks to buckthorn, honeysuckle, and invasive plants that have taken over. To fix the problem and make the island accessible, the Marathon County Parks and Recreation Department has started a project that will take years to complete.

After clearing out almost everything, except for some bigger trees to try and rid of the invasive species, the department plans to plan new native plants to help the area thrive again.

They are also planning to rebuild the sawmill that once lived on the island again, but won’t know if that is plausible until more work has been done.

Just like the isle of fern restoration, the cleaning, clearing, and the growing process will take years to complete, but Jamie Polley, the Director of the Parks and Recreation Department said the results will be worth the wait.

“We don’t want to treat it as just an island, you know on its own and leave it be for you know, just to overgrow we want it to become part of our Riverfront that the city’s worked so hard to improve. And so it’s going to take time but that’s what we’re starting to do,” Polley said.

Wausau’s local bird watching club had already started to clean out the invasive species last year and had planted a few local plants for regrowth. Polley said while the renovation is happening she hopes people will still come and enjoy the island, as well as educate themselves on invasive species so they can take care of critters in their own backyards.

