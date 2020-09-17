Advertisement

Marathon County starts vegetation control on Barker-Stewart Island

After clearing out almost everything, except for some bigger trees to try and rid of the invasive species, the department plans to plan new native plants to help the area thrive again.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

At this time Barker-Stewart Island is more wooded than the city would like thanks to buckthorn, honeysuckle, and invasive plants that have taken over. To fix the problem and make the island accessible, the Marathon County Parks and Recreation Department has started a project that will take years to complete.

After clearing out almost everything, except for some bigger trees to try and rid of the invasive species, the department plans to plan new native plants to help the area thrive again.

They are also planning to rebuild the sawmill that once lived on the island again, but won’t know if that is plausible until more work has been done.

Just like the isle of fern restoration, the cleaning, clearing, and the growing process will take years to complete, but Jamie Polley, the Director of the Parks and Recreation Department said the results will be worth the wait.

“We don’t want to treat it as just an island, you know on its own and leave it be for you know, just to overgrow we want it to become part of our Riverfront that the city’s worked so hard to improve. And so it’s going to take time but that’s what we’re starting to do,” Polley said.

Wausau’s local bird watching club had already started to clean out the invasive species last year and had planted a few local plants for regrowth. Polley said while the renovation is happening she hopes people will still come and enjoy the island, as well as educate themselves on invasive species so they can take care of critters in their own backyards.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Plea hearing set for driver in fatal 2019 ‘huffing’ crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
A plea hearing is scheduled to be held next month for the 37-year-old Wausau man accused of causing a fatal crash last year.

News

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Eau Claire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Eau Claire next Thursday. It will be Pence’s fourth visit to Wisconsin in just as many weeks.

News

COVID-19 testing offered Friday in Merrill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
COVID-19 testing will take place Friday at the Merrill Festival Grounds.

News

Oneida County Horse Tests Positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Oneida County Health Department reports that a horse in Oneida County has tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis.

Latest News

News

New Middleton plant turns cow manure into clean water

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A new facility in Middleton plans to leverage cutting-edge technology to turn cow manure into drinkable water.

News

UPDATE: 4 people hospitalized following shooting in Mayville

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities say four people have been flown to area trauma centers following a shooting incident in Mayville Wednesday night.

News

Supporters Line Up Ahead of President Trump's Rally

Updated: 7 hours ago
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Thursday, September 17, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Thursday, September 17, 2020.

News

Trump says he can talk GOP into going for ‘larger’ virus aid

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump is particularly focused on getting a second round of stimulus checks to Americans. But top Republicans are shrugging off the president's call and suggesting they are unwilling to push their offer much higher than $1 trillion.

News

Selling the President's merchandise

Updated: 12 hours ago