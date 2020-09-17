Inmate who died at Manitowoc County Jail identified

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who died in custody at the Manitowoc County Jail Tuesday morning is now being identified. Justin Hall, 36, from Manitowoc was found in his cell at 7:49 a.m.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the death investigation, says a correctional officer was making a routine round on the third floor of the jail. Hall was lying on a mattress in an awkward position, which caught the officer’s attention. Hall was unresponsive, and despite the efforts of officers and paramedics he died before he could be transported to a hospital.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office requested help from the neighboring agency.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy on Hall is still pending.

Online court records show Hall was in custody on multiple counts of burglary to a dwelling, theft of movable property and bail jumping, and one count of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was supposed to make a preliminary court appearance on some of the charges Tuesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL REPORT

