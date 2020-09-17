Advertisement

Inmate who died at Manitowoc County Jail identified

Inmate death
Inmate death(AP Images)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who died in custody at the Manitowoc County Jail Tuesday morning is now being identified. Justin Hall, 36, from Manitowoc was found in his cell at 7:49 a.m.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the death investigation, says a correctional officer was making a routine round on the third floor of the jail. Hall was lying on a mattress in an awkward position, which caught the officer’s attention. Hall was unresponsive, and despite the efforts of officers and paramedics he died before he could be transported to a hospital.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office requested help from the neighboring agency.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy on Hall is still pending.

Online court records show Hall was in custody on multiple counts of burglary to a dwelling, theft of movable property and bail jumping, and one count of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was supposed to make a preliminary court appearance on some of the charges Tuesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL REPORT

Authorities say an investigation is underway after a man died while detained at the Manitowoc County Jail.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the department is helping the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, a Correctional Officer was making a routine round on the third floor of of the jail at 7:49 a.m. on Tuesday.

During the round, the officer found an inmate laying on a mattress in an awkward position, which authorities say caught the officer’s attention.

The Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was found unresponsive, and life-saving efforts began.

Despite paramedics and other workers helping, authorities say the 36-year-old man, who hasn’t been identified, died at the jail.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office sent investigators to the scene, and they arrived by mid-morning.

The investigators from Sheboygan County will be leading the investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, outside agencies are often requested to help with death investigations in correctional facilities.

