First Alert Weather: Cooler temperatures with sunshine

Cooler temperatures have arrived, but with sunshine it will stay decent.
WSAW
WSAW(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We have been teasing this cooldown for the better part of last week, and it has finally arrived. Cooler than average temperatures are here to stay through at least Saturday. A cold front that swept through the area yesterday shifted the winds, and now they are coming from the northwest. Once you factor this in with mostly clear skies overnight, and we have a cold morning. Temperatures are starting in the 30s in some northern communities this morning.

This afternoon we are expecting plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will only climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. Tonight we are looking at another relatively cold morning with temperatures expected to dip into the 30s for many of our communities. It will even be possible south of 29. We will likely see another round of frost advisories for tonight into tomorrow morning. Cover your sensitive plants or take them inside tonight if you want to extend the life of them.

There are minimal rain chances over the next week, but warmer temperatures look to swing back into the area by the time we reach Sunday, and especially the early part of next week.

