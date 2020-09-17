DNR asks hunters for deer heads as they track CWD in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking hunters for deer heads as the agency tracks chronic wasting disease in Wisconsin.

CWD is a neurological disease that causes the degeneration of brains of infected animals. Symptoms include emaciation, excessive drinking and abnormal behavior.

Deer heads can be dropped off at local sampling stations or self-service kiosks or by contacting a DNR biologist.

CLICK HERE for a list of kiosk locations, sampling stations and contacts for local biologists.

“The health of the deer herd relies on commitment from hunters,” reads a statement from the DNR.

The agency says heads will be collected during the 2020 archery, crossbow and gun hunting seasons. Testing is available statewide.

The DNR says a “robust sample size” is necessary to learn about where the disease is located in the state.

The DNR says there is “heightened focus” on the following counties in Northeast Wisconsin:

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Forest, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Langlade, Manitowoc, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago.

“This fall in particular, CWD testing by hunters in northwestern and northeastern Wisconsin will be crucial in our effort to understand where CWD occurs in our state,” said Amanda Kamps, DNR wildlife health conservation specialist. “Every last sample counts, so if you’re hunting in one of these counties, make sure to visit us online to find the most convenient sampling location near you.”

The DNR is looking for deer heads with three-to-five inches of neck attached.

The carcass should be disposed of in a licensed landfill or dumpster designated for carcasses. CLICK HERE for DNR recommendations on stopping the spread of CWD.

The DNR has turned to baiting and feeding bans to help stop the spread of CWD. CLICK HERE for a list of counties with bans.

The agency asks hunters to report sick deer to 1-888-936-7463.

