DHS reports record 2,034 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the largest 1-day positive increase of COVID results as 2,034 more cases were identified Thursday. The cases are result of 11,445 tests processed.

Three more deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 1,231. The data shows 1.3% of cases were fatal.

The state has had 94,746 positive cases to date; of them 12.2% or 11,595 are considered active.

Wisconsin cases by county since testing began

Adams - 174 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Ashland - 46 cases (+2) (2 deaths) (+1)

Barron - 403 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Bayfield - 71 cases (+2) (1 death)

Brown - 6,187 cases (+160) (59 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo - 114 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 90 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Calumet - 737 cases (+24) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 434 cases (+11)

Clark – 306 cases (+9) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 455 cases (+8) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 131 cases (+1)

Dane – 7,984 cases (+88) (41 deaths)

Dodge – 1,477 cases (+18) (9 deaths) (+1)

Door - 204 cases (+12) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 342 cases (+6)

Dunn - 265 cases (+6)

Eau Claire - 1,336 cases (+70) (6 deaths)

Florence - 51 cases (+2)

Fond du Lac - 1,521 cases (+31) (12 deaths)

Forest - 173 cases (+6) (4 deaths)

Grant - 637 cases (+13) (19 deaths)

Green - 371 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

Green Lake - 150 cases (+4)

Iowa - 138 cases (+4)

Iron - 136 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 94 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 1,113 cases (+16) (7 deaths)

Juneau - 285 cases (+7) (1 death)

Kenosha - 3,183 cases (+17) (65 deaths)

Kewaunee - 295 cases (+18) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 2,011 cases (+122) (2 deaths)

Lafayette - 199 cases (+1)

Langlade - 112 cases (+11) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 115 cases (1 death)

Manitowoc - 742 cases (+8) (2 deaths)

Marathon - 925 cases (+20) (14 deaths)

Marinette - 680 cases (+7) (7 deaths)

Marquette - 152 cases (+5) (1 death)

Menominee - 34 cases (1 death)

Milwaukee – 25,884 (+163) (518 deaths) (+1)

Monroe - 336 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 580 cases (+5) (4 deaths)

Oneida - 293 cases (+7) (2 deaths)

Outagamie – 2,976 cases (+88) (24 deaths)

Ozaukee - 1,124 cases (+12) (19 deaths) (+1)

Pepin - 52 cases (+1)

Pierce - 348 cases (+7) (6 deaths)

Polk – 214 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Portage - 1,004 cases (+30) (3 deaths)

Price - 40 cases (+1)

Racine - 4,321 cases (+22) (94 deaths)

Richland - 76 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Rock – 2,091 cases (+28) (32 deaths)

Rusk - 40 cases (+1) (1 death)

Sauk - 730 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 186 cases (+1) (1 death)

Shawano – 421 cases (+14)

Sheboygan - 1,294 cases (+17) (13 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix - 742 cases (+9) (7 deaths)

Taylor - 139 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Trempealeau - 491 cases (+15) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 148 cases (+4)

Vilas - 154 cases (+6) ( 1 death)

Walworth - 2,282 cases (+43) (34 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 84 cases (+1) (1 death)

Washington - 2,051 cases (+35) (32 deaths)

Waukesha - 6,240 cases (+70) (85 deaths)

Waupaca - 831 cases (+10) (20 deaths) (+1)

Waushara - 245 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Winnebago – 2,168 cases (+68) (22 deaths)

Wood - 616 cases (+116) (3 deaths)

