COVID-19 testing offered Friday in Merrill
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 testing will take place Friday at the Merrill Festival Grounds.
People are encouraged to pre-register 24 hours prior to the event. Pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov
Testing is recommended for individuals who have symptoms and those who have had a COVID-19 exposure, or are part of a public health investigation regardless of symptoms.
