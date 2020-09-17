Advertisement

COVID-19 testing offered Friday in Merrill

COVID testing site (FILE)
COVID testing site (FILE)(WJHG)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 testing will take place Friday at the Merrill Festival Grounds.

People are encouraged to pre-register 24 hours prior to the event. Pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov

Testing is recommended for individuals who have symptoms and those who have had a COVID-19 exposure, or are part of a public health investigation regardless of symptoms.

Reminder Free COVID-19 Testing in Merrill this Friday. Individuals can pre-register 24 hours prior to the event @...

Posted by Lincoln County Health Department on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

