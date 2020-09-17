1 killed in Oneida County crash

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department reports one person has died following a traffic crash Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 8 West and County Highway N in the town of Woodboro, southwest of Rhinelander.

Investigators said it was a head-on crash and several people were injured. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to the hospital by ambulance. The passenger of the westbound vehicle was transported by Medivac helicopter. The passenger of the westbound vehicle died enroute to the hospital.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

The highway was still closed as of 2:49 p.m. Thursday.

