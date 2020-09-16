Wisconsin Rapids School Board approves 2021 student trip to France

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids School Board has approved a student trip to France for 2021.

The decision was made Tuesday. The Board approved the trip with the expectation that if it is cancelled due to the pandemic, families would receive a full refund.

Superintendent Craig Broeren explained the primary concern had been whether or not full refunds would be provided in the event a trip would be cancelled. “I would also say that the Board is certainly hopeful (as is everyone) that we will not be continuing to deal with this pandemic well into the future, but it makes sense to at least ensure that options are available to receive a full refund and/or some sort of reasonable modifications in the event a trip cannot occur,” he explained by email.

All area high schools were forced to cancel international trips in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.