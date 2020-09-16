Wausau Safe Elections Task Force confirms drive-thru voting option

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau will offer an early, drive-thru voting option for registered voters on October 23 from 3 pm to 7 pm and October 24 from 8 am to 3 pm.

The decision was confirmed at Wednesday’s Safe Elections Task Force Meeting held at Wausau City Hall.

The plan is for the Wausau Police Department and Public of Public Works to close off portions of N 5th Street, N 4th Street, McClellan Street and Grant Street surrounding city hall and keep one lane open for drive-thru voters.

Voters will enter the line from 6th and McClellan and then pass through three stations. City Clerk Leslie Kremer predicts the process to take between 15-20 minutes per car but admits that could vary depending on voter turnout.

“Obviously, this is the first time that we’re doing this so we’re going to need everyone to have some patience,” Kremer said. “Please come prepared to expect that it’s going to take at least 15 minutes and if we have a huge turnout it may take longer than that, but we will definitely help everyone as fast as we can.”

Those wishing to utilize the drive-thru service will need to be registered to vote ahead of time.

The last day to register online is October 14. You can register to vote here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.