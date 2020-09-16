Wausau East hires Daniel Garrett as its head boys basketball coach

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Daniel Garrett has been tabbed as the new Wausau East boys basketball coach. Garrett takes the job after spending four seasons as the Newman Catholic boys basketball head coach.

Garrett was an assistant as Wausau East from 2008-2016.

“I would like to thank the Wausau East administration and all of those involved in the interview process for believing in me," said Garrett via a press release. "Their commitment and support during this process has been overwhelming. Since the day I became a Wausau East assistant, I’ve dreamed of the day that I would have the opportunity to lead this program. I’m humbled, grateful and honored to be named the head boys' basketball coach at Wausau East High School.

“Our goal is to develop a program that is known for accountability, integrity, and respect in our community. These core values will address academic, social, and athletic importance and significance. Our teams will always play hard and with respect for the game. I’m beyond excited to be a Lumberjack again!”

“We are really excited to have Daniel Garrett return to Wausau East as the head boys' basketball coach," said Wausau East athletic director Deb Foster via a press release. "Coach Garrett has a reputation for excellence and integrity and we are looking forward to his return to East to lead the Lumberjacks.”

