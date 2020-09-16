Advertisement

U.S. Transportation Secretary announces $1 billion infrastructure boost

By Alana Austin
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Wednesday, the U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced a $1 billion infrastructure boost to communities across America.

There are 70 projects in 44 states, and half of these federal dollars will target rural areas. The funds are expected to go toward roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and other types of transportation projects.

“The Department of Transportation is constantly investing, reinvesting, repairing, and rebuilding the transportation infrastructure in this country, in partnership with state and local governments as well," said Chao.

Chao says this latest round of federal dollars focused on the needs of rural America due to these neighborhoods being historically underserved.

“We wanted to make sure that rural America was not overlooked, that it was not neglected, because once again, rural America forms an essential part of the transportation infrastructure of our country,” said Chao.

Although the Trump administration and House Democrats have been unable to strike a deal on approving a major comprehensive, bipartisan Congressional infrastructure package, Chao says there has been recent progress made on this critical issue.

“This latest $1 billion in BUILD grants came on top of about $36 billion that the president signed on March 27th in COVID assistance transportation infrastructure projects, so $36 billion dollars was given out basically in March, and we’ve since given out a number of another billion-dollar grant investment programs as well. So this administration remains very, very focused on transportation infrastructure, and we also want to address the long-neglected, overlooked needs of rural America as well," said Chao.

Chao says the funds will be distributed immediately and that partners at the state and local levels will begin putting these grant funds to use in the immediate future.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Marathon County prepares for another presidential visit from Donald Trump

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
|
By Emily Davies
Numerous agencies, organizations, and companies in Marathon County are preparing for President Donald Trump to campaign in Mosinee Thursday night.

News

Pres. Trump will make campaign stop in Mosinee Friday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
|
By Ashley Hommer
President Donald Trump is planning a campaign stop in Mosinee on September 18th.

News

Pence talks national security in Janesville; Trump flies to Mosinee Thursday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The Republican ticket bookends the work week with visits on Monday and Friday.

News

Sen. Johnson says Trump deserves multiple Nobel Peace prizes

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT
The Republican senator from Wisconsin says that President Trump deserves to win more than one Nobel Peace Prize for his “leadership” and “brilliant negotiating strategy” in foreign diplomacy and reaching peace agreements.

Politics

Team Trump Bus Tour makes stop in Stevens Point

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT
|
By Emerson Lehmann
With just 50 days until Election Day, the Team Trump Bus made a stop in Stevens Point on Sunday as a part of a three-day, 15-stop tour across Wisconsin.

Latest News

News

Looking ahead to Trump’s Mosinee visit, Central Wisconsin a focal point once again

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By Naomi Kowles
President Trump is set to campaign next Friday in his second presidential visit to Mosinee in less than two years.

News

VP Pence to visit Janesville Monday

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Wisconsin Monday as part of the Make America Great Again! Event.

News

Wisconsin Supreme Court temporarily blocks printing absentee ballots

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT
|
By Scott Bauer
The court, in a 4-3 decision split along ideological lines, said no ballots can be sent immediately.

State

Marquette Law Poll shows shifting attitudes towards coronavirus

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT
|
By Emily Davies
The latest Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday showed shifting attitudes towards the coronavirus and its impacts and what people are thinking about the presidential election and its candidates.

News

Marquette Law poll shows tighter race between Biden and Trump in Wisconsin

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday shows Biden with a 47-43 percent lead over Trump as election day nears.

National Politics

Harris’ mostly virtual campaign to get Wisconsin road test

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
On Monday, Harris will travel to Milwaukee on her first traditional campaign trip. Biden’s campaign hasn’t yet said what she plans to do in the critical swing state.