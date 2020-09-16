RIGHT NOW: Multiple agencies respond to fire at Linetec

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple departments are responding to the report of a fire at Linetec in Wausau. Responding agencies include Wausau, Mosinee, Riverside, SAFER, Kronenwetter, Town of Easton and Town of Maine.

Employees have been evacuated. The business provides architectural finishing, such as painting and coating.

The building is located at 7500 Stewart Ave. The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m.

This story is still developing.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.