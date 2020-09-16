Advertisement

RIGHT NOW: Multiple agencies respond to fire at Linetec

Linetec scene Sept. 16, 2020
Linetec scene Sept. 16, 2020(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple departments are responding to the report of a fire at Linetec in Wausau. Responding agencies include Wausau, Mosinee, Riverside, SAFER, Kronenwetter, Town of Easton and Town of Maine.

Employees have been evacuated. The business provides architectural finishing, such as painting and coating.

The building is located at 7500 Stewart Ave. The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m.

This story is still developing.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus numbers largely unchanged Wednesday

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
More than 12,000 tests, more than 1,400 new cases, 8 more deaths.

News

Federal Reserve sees rates near zero at least through 2023

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Fed’s benchmark interest rate influences borrowing costs for homebuyers, credit card users, and businesses.

News

‘Fair food’ vendors set up shop at Marathon Park till Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Despite the cancelation of many area fairs and festivals, people can still get their fix of fair food this week in Wausau.

National

Sally downgraded to a tropical storm; section of Pensacola bridge collapses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Sally has weakened to a tropical storm, but the Gulf Coast region still faces issues from drenching and floods.

Latest News

News

$119 million Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket sold in Mt. Pleasant

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Someone who purchased a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Mount Pleasant just hit it big.

News

US outlines sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
In a report to Congress and an accompanying “playbook” for states and localities, federal health agencies and the Defense Department sketched out complex plans for a vaccination campaign to begin gradually in January or possibly later this year.

News

Fire chief: Damage from Kenosha unrest tops $11 million

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kenosha’s fire chief says damage from the unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake has now topped $11 million.

News

Apple unveils new subscription bundles

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Apple One combines the company’s music, streaming video, gaming, and other services for users.

Pet Project

Pet Project: Meet Toby

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Toby is an 11-year-old shih-tzu mix who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray.

News

Pet Project: Meet Toby

Updated: 2 hours ago
Pet Project: Meet Toby