Raptor center invites public to ‘Owl-o-ween’ tours
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Raptor Education Group in Antigo is offering families a fun way to celebrate Halloween.
Owl-o-ween tours are offered Tuesdays, and select Fridays and Saturdays in October. During a tour, attendees will be guided by REGI staff to various stations to meet avian ambassador species up close. Among them may include hawks, owls, falcons, crows, turkey vultures, and waterfowl.
The tour will take 50 minutes to an hour.
The cost is $12 per person and $8 for children ages 12 and under. All tour participants need to check-in and pay at the Welcome & Nature Center. Dogs are not allowed on the REGI property.
Pre-registration is required.
