Raptor center invites public to ‘Owl-o-ween’ tours

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Raptor Education Group in Antigo is offering families a fun way to celebrate Halloween.

Owl-o-ween tours are offered Tuesdays, and select Fridays and Saturdays in October. During a tour, attendees will be guided by REGI staff to various stations to meet avian ambassador species up close. Among them may include hawks, owls, falcons, crows, turkey vultures, and waterfowl.

The tour will take 50 minutes to an hour.

Celebrate all things Fall during the month of October and come meet REGI’s resident Owls and Scavengers! Enjoy... Posted by Raptor Education Group, Inc. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The cost is $12 per person and $8 for children ages 12 and under. All tour participants need to check-in and pay at the Welcome & Nature Center. Dogs are not allowed on the REGI property.

Pre-registration is required.

