Portage County surpasses 1,000 COVID cases

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Health Department said in the last three weeks COVID-19 cases have doubled—bringing the county’s overall total to more than 1,000.

Of the 1,004 cases, 205 (20%) are active, 796 (79%) recovered and three people have died.

“The rate of cases that are being reported provides strong evidence of community spread,” stated Gary Garske, Health Officer and Division of Public Health Manager.

The largest number of confirmed positive cases in Portage County continue to be those between the ages of 20-29.

