WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Toby is an 11-year-old shih-tzu mix who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray. He is a mellow dog who would be fine in any home with kids or other animals.

Toby does need to take medication daily for a thyroid condition. If you are interested in Toby, visit www.catsndogs.org, or call the humane society at 715-845-2810.

