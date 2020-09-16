Advertisement

Party leaders preview swing state campaign events

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As the clock ticks closer to election night, President Trump is swinging through several swing states this week and he’s honing in on Wisconsin, Thursday.

According to campaign officials, President Trump will rally supporters with numbers this week in Wisconsin. Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said the President will likely tout his push for job growth during the pandemic and his work in office to address recent civil unrest.

“The President is for law and order; he’s for safety and security,” said Gidley. “When Donald Trump went into Kenosha, it’s important to realize who he met with. He met with the brave men and women of the police department.”

This rally is set to take place at an outdoor hangar in Mosinee. The event comes less than one week after the President’s indoor rally in Nevada where President Trump faced criticism because many attendees were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing. At such events, Gidley said the campaign provides participants with hand sanitizer and face masks, but it’s up to rally-goers to follow personal safety guidelines.

“We want to make sure people are safe,” said Gidley. “That’s up to the locales, the states, and also the individual businesses. The fact is we provide everyone with masks.”

The event is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Central Wisconsin Airport. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez says Democrats are hosting virtual events and are working to reach voters digitally in the Badger state.

“The fact that you can’t talk to someone safely face to face, doesn’t mean that you can’t interact with them regularly.,” said Perez.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was in Wisconsin earlier this month to speak with community officials and activists following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have separately been in Wisconsin in the recent week or so, and I’m confident they will be getting back there again,” said Perez.

Both President Trump and Biden will travel to Minnesota on Friday.

Vice President Mike Pence and Donald Trump Jr. were also in Wisconsin this week.

The first presidential debate is scheduled for Sept. 29.

