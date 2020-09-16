Packers great Charles Woodson nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers defensive great Charles Woodson is among the first-year eligible players nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.

Woodson and 13 other modern-era greats are are among the first-year nominees. Quarterback Peyton Manning is also on the list.

Action 2 Sports director Chris Roth calls Woodson a “slam dunk” Hall of Famer.

.@CharlesWoodson among first-year eligible players. NO WAY he needs a 2nd year to get in--slam dunk HOFer https://t.co/XneMONQSVf — Chris Roth (@rothchris) September 16, 2020

The cornerback was with the Packers from 2006 to 2012. He holds the team record with nine interceptions returned for a touchdown.

Packers great Donald Driver is on the list of nominees. The wide receiver has been nominated before but has yet to make his way into Canton.

CLICK HERE for the full list of modern-era nominees for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

