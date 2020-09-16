Advertisement

Packers great Charles Woodson nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Charles Woodson. AP Photo
Charles Woodson. AP Photo
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CANTON, Ohio. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers defensive great Charles Woodson is among the first-year eligible players nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.

Woodson and 13 other modern-era greats are are among the first-year nominees. Quarterback Peyton Manning is also on the list.

Action 2 Sports director Chris Roth calls Woodson a “slam dunk” Hall of Famer.

The cornerback was with the Packers from 2006 to 2012. He holds the team record with nine interceptions returned for a touchdown.

Packers great Donald Driver is on the list of nominees. The wide receiver has been nominated before but has yet to make his way into Canton.

CLICK HERE for the full list of modern-era nominees for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

