Suspects in custody after chase in Schofield, Rothschild area

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are in custody after an incident in Schofield Wednesday morning.

According to Chief Clay Schulz with the Everest Metro Police Department, the two suspects were arrested after a brief chase. The chase spanned the Rothschild and Scofield areas and ended on the 200 block Charles St in Rothschild. The suspects then left the scene on foot and were arrested near the Weston Aquatic Center.

Schools in the D.C. Everest School District were on lockdown for a short time. The district has sent the following statement to parents of students at Rothschild Elementary and the DC Everest Junoir High:

“At approximately 11:15 a.m. we were informed by local law enforcement officials that our school should enact safety procedures due to a community incident. Students were secured within the school and all external entrances/exits to the building were locked. At approximately 11:30 a.m., law enforcement officials notified us the incident was resolved. At that time, normal school day activities resumed. If you have any questions, please reach out to your building principal.”

John Marshall Elementary School in Wausau was also on a soft lockdown because of the incident. The following email was sent to parents:

“Late Wednesday morning there was a situation in Schofield involving armed suspects. As a precaution, John Marshall Elementary School was placed on a soft lockdown for a short period of time. Other schools within the District were on alert and ready to go into lockdown if necessary. The situation has been cleared and the suspects are in custody. As a result, the soft lockdown at John Marshall has been lifted.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.