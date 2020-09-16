Advertisement

Lambeau Field prepares for first home game of the season without fans

Titletown will be open with some activities for people to enjoy on game day.
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first home game of the season for the Green Bay Packers is on Sunday, but the game day experience will look different.

There will be no fans allowed inside of Lambeau Field to watch the green and gold play against the Detroit Lions.

Some of the best seats inside of the stadium will be covered up for Sunday’s game.

“We got the tarps which had been discussed for some time after the announcement and the changes that were going to be made this year,” said Aaron Popkey, Director of Public Affairs for the Green Bay Packers.

Some of the tarps support the Green Bay Packers displaying the logo and the phrase, ‘Packers United.’ Others showcase the names of companies and organizations that partner with the team.

“We continue to see what sort of great ideas are out there in football, baseball, the other sports that are engaged,” said Popkey.

Popkey tells Action 2 News the organization is dedicated to finding new ways to connect with fans this season.

On Sunday, the parking lots at Lambeau Field will also be closed to the general public.

“We’ll be open for all the people essential in putting on a game,” said Popkey. “Certainly both teams, all the support staff, the broadcast team that will be here from the network.”

We took a poll on Facebook Tuesday afternoon asking fans where they plan to watch the game this weekend. Most people say they plan to stay at home or have not decided on their plans yet with only a few planning to watch from a bar or a friend’s house.

“Even though we won’t have fans at the game on Sunday, there’ll still be I think a great energy in the community that comes with having a game,” said Popkey.

Popkey says Titletown will be open with some activities for people to enjoy on game day. He asks people leaving their homes to continue wearing masks, washing their hands, and social distancing calling it critical to lowering numbers and getting one step closer to filling the stands once again.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Biden for President holds virtual register-to-vote rally

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Dale Ryman
The registration rally featured actress Busy Phillips, and former Olympian Michelle Kwan on the importance of voting.

News

People find pet companionship during pandemic, adoptions up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
With COVID-19 being a difficult time for everyone, the Humane Society said pets have been able to keep people company and put smiles on families' faces.

News

Pet adoptions increase during the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Pet adoptions increase during the pandemic

News

Medical student works to help parents with special needs children

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Gov. Evers announces $8M up for grabs in tourism grants

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Wausau medical student helping out parents with special needs children

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
A child with special needs can require extra attention. A medical student in Wausau is trying to give parents information to help them.

News

Law enforcement agencies prepare for president's campaign visit

Updated: 4 hours ago
Law enforcement agencies prepare for president's campaign visit

News

One-on-One with Trump, Jr. in Rothschild

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Fun toys kids will love that also help them learn

Updated: 5 hours ago
Fun toys kids will love that also help them learn

News

45th annual Birds in Art on display at Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum

Updated: 5 hours ago