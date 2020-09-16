Advertisement

How you can help teachers and teachers can help themselves fill resource gaps this school year

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 has changed our way of life over the past several months and now as the nation goes back to school during this national health crisis, teachers are essential workers on the front lines of this new challenge. School reopening plans continue to shift, requiring many teachers to plan for in-person, remote or blended learning, and scrambling to get the resources they will need to be successful in this new learning environment.

DonorsChoose just conducted a survey of 1,000 public school teachers across the country about their feelings, experiences, and expectations for the upcoming school year and found out that:

1. 67% of teachers said they feel somewhat or very unsafe returning to the classroom this school year

2. 42% of teachers surveyed are expecting to start the year teaching in some sort of blended online/in-person style, 35% of teachers will start the year completely online, 8% are expecting to be in the classroom full time, and 14% are still waiting to find out their school’s plans.

3. 79% of teachers told us that the resources they need most for in-person instruction are cleaning supplies and PPE and the resources they need most for online learning are instructional technology to help them teach remotely.

The survey also uncovered worrying signs that COVID-19 will only widen the inequity gap, hurting our nation’s most vulnerable students worst. And while online learning is a challenge for everyone, 52% of teachers said that fewer than half of their students participated regularly in online learning last spring. But teachers in low-income communities saw lower rates of student engagement than teachers from wealthier communities.

Access to technology and the internet is also a greater challenge for students in low-income communities, despite the fact that 92% of teachers reported their districts providing some technology to students to help facilitate online learning. Teachers in low-income communities were more likely than teachers in wealthier communities to report that most or all of their students were struggling with lack of reliable internet access and difficulty using online tools.

This year marks the 20th back-to-school season for DonorsChoose, the nonprofit education crowdfunding site designed exclusively for teachers, which was started in 2000 from a Bronx classroom, before “crowdfunding” was even a word. Since then, DonorsChoose has raised $1 billion to support classroom teachers, funding 1.7 million requests from 600,000 teachers at 84,000 schools. Teachers at 85% of America’s public schools have created a project request on DonorsChoose and 78% of projects funded support schools with students from low-income communities. On September 16, for one day only, DonorsChoose is marking its 20th anniversary by giving a 50% match to all donations to teachers' project requests.  For example, when a donor gives $20, their donation becomes $30 to help a teacher in need.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Federal Reserve sees rates near zero at least through 2023

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The Fed’s benchmark interest rate influences borrowing costs for homebuyers, credit card users, and businesses.

National

Hurricane Sally unleashes flooding, hundreds rescued

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Sally has weakened to a tropical storm, but the Gulf Coast region still faces issues from drenching and floods.

Deep Bench

Adjustments working and learning from home can leave you vulnerable to internet scammers

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Internet usage is up as more people are working and learning from home. The BBB shares advice on how to best protect yourself and your children from internet scammers.

News

Fox Cities P.A.C. looking for community support to get federal bills passed

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Emily Matesic
As the coronavirus lingers, the Fox Cities P.A.C. is asking arts enthusiasts to reach out to lawmakers to show their support for two bills that could come to the aid of the arts industry.

Latest News

Deep Bench

Recovering Online: Finding and Maintaining Sobriety During COVID-19

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
National Online Recovery Day was created to bring widespread awareness to the tens of millions of people suffering from SUDs that effective online services and support systems are accessible, flexible and private.

News

Area schools locked down during chase that led to arrest of attempted homicide suspect

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Area schools locked down during chase that led to arrest of attempted homicide suspect

News

Fire crews work to extinguish fire at Linetec in Wausau

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Fire crews work to extinguish fire at Linetec in Wausau

News

Avoiding being scammed online while students learn at home

Updated: 1 hours ago
Avoiding being scammed online while students learn at home

News

Challenges faced by teachers in this different learning environment and how you can help

Updated: 1 hours ago
Challenges faced by teachers in this different learning environment and how you can help

News

Attempted murder suspect in Beloit arrested after chase through Schofield, Rothschild

Updated: 1 hours ago
Attempted murder suspect in Beloit arrested after chase through Schofield, Rothschild