Helpful Backpack tips for National School Backpack Awareness Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

According to the American Occupational Therapy Association, more than 79 million students in the United States carry a backpack and an estimated 55 percent of them are carrying a backpack that is too heavy.

For National School Backpack Awareness Day, health care professionals want to educate parents about the easy ways kids can carry a backpack without having to worry about future back problems.

“If we can develop these habits these good habits early on, that’s really going to carry through and be beneficial for later in life. I mean, not just kids are carrying them around. Backpacks for purses are super stylish and those are in right now so for adults as well,” Jana Schultz, an Aspirus Physical Therapist said.

Schultz said children should always Start with a lightweight backpack. Make sure the backpack is made of lightweight but sturdy material with padded straps that are snug but not too tight. Schultz said waist straps can also be helpful as they hold the contents closer to the child’s back to help them maintain balance.

While it may be cool to not wear both straps, Schultz recommends always doing so as it can help distribute the weight more evenly and prevent your child from leaning to one side.

Finally, Schultz said the most important thing to remember is to not overpack. Overpacking can lead to a heavy load when a backpack should never be more than 15% of their child’s total weight.

“Loading the heaviest item closest to your child’s back is important,” Schultz said. “Encourage your child to carry heavier items in their arms, if at all possible.”

For those working at home in front of a computer Schultz recommends a good chair with back support. She said posture is the number one thing to think about when sitting at a desk all day.

