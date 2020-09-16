Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo named unanimous All-NBA First Team

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball over Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball over Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the second year in a row, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named All-NBA First Team. Antetokounmpo received a perfect 100 points in the voting. Antetokounmpo joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in Bucks history to earn multiple First Team All-NBA selections.

Giannis tallied a career high 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. This is Antetokounmpo’s fourth All-NBA selection. He was named All-NBA Second Team in 2017 and 2018.

The All-NBA teams were selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Antetokounmpo was a unanimous choice for the First Team. He is joined on the All-NBA First Team by Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks), James Harden (Houston Rockets) and LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers).

Khris Middleton just missed out on All-NBA Third Team. He finished with 82 points. That total was behind Jimmy Butler who had 147 points.

