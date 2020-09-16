Giannis Antetokounmpo named unanimous All-NBA First Team

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the second year in a row, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named All-NBA First Team. Antetokounmpo received a perfect 100 points in the voting. Antetokounmpo joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in Bucks history to earn multiple First Team All-NBA selections.

Giannis tallied a career high 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. This is Antetokounmpo’s fourth All-NBA selection. He was named All-NBA Second Team in 2017 and 2018.

The All-NBA teams were selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Antetokounmpo was a unanimous choice for the First Team. He is joined on the All-NBA First Team by Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks), James Harden (Houston Rockets) and LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers).

Khris Middleton just missed out on All-NBA Third Team. He finished with 82 points. That total was behind Jimmy Butler who had 147 points.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.