Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Cooler temperatures incoming

Temperatures cool down over the next few days
WSAW
WSAW(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures will not be as warm today as what we saw yesterday afternoon. We are still expecting a nice overall day with mid to upper 60s and low 70s around the area. A good deal of sunshine is also expected with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout most of today. The wind speeds will also not be as strong as yesterday as they look to only reach around 5-15mph.

The cooldown continues over the next few days. We stay under mostly clear skies today, and that will allow us to cool down greatly compared to the last few mornings. Temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the mid to upper 30s in the northwoods, while southern communities will likely remain in the 40s. This brings a chance for some patchy frost north of 29 tomorrow.

There is another chance to see patchy frost for a few more of our communities as mid to upper 30s swing through overnight Thursday into Friday morning. High temperatures also look to only reach the upper 50s and low 60s by Thursday, and the cooler temps remain through Saturday before we start to warm up again at the end of the weekend and beginning of next week.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Cooler air arrives tomorrow

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
A warm and windy Tuesday

National

Hurricane Sally’s threat: ‘Potentially historic’ floods, fierce winds

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:02 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Sally is slowly closing in on the northern Gulf Coast with powerful winds and weather forecasters are warning of “potentially historic” flooding.

News

First Alert Weather Forecast: Hold on to your hats for Tuesday and Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By Chad Franzen
Windy and warmer conditions return to central Wisconsin for the next few days

National

Dismay as huge chunk of Greenland’s ice cap breaks off

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
An enormous chunk of Greenland’s ice cap has broken off in the far northeastern Arctic, a development that scientists say is evidence of rapid climate change.

Latest News

Weather

First Alert Weather Forecast: Breezy & Warmer Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT
Breezy and warmer the next few days

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Nice week ahead, warmer tomorrow

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:49 AM CDT
|
By Austin Kopnitsky
An overall nice week ahead.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Pleasant start to the work week

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
A Frost Advisory for parts of the north tonight. Sunshine is back on Monday.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Showers ending, brighter Sunday

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Damp and cool into this evening. Clouds to sun on Sunday.

National

Crews battling California fires head to devastated areas

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Smoke from massive wildfires that painted skies throughout California orange is helping crews struggling to surround the deadliest blaze of the year.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: A wet start to the weekend

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Mainly cloudy tonight into Saturday with periods of rain.