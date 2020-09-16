First Alert Weather: Cooler temperatures incoming

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures will not be as warm today as what we saw yesterday afternoon. We are still expecting a nice overall day with mid to upper 60s and low 70s around the area. A good deal of sunshine is also expected with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout most of today. The wind speeds will also not be as strong as yesterday as they look to only reach around 5-15mph.

The cooldown continues over the next few days. We stay under mostly clear skies today, and that will allow us to cool down greatly compared to the last few mornings. Temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the mid to upper 30s in the northwoods, while southern communities will likely remain in the 40s. This brings a chance for some patchy frost north of 29 tomorrow.

There is another chance to see patchy frost for a few more of our communities as mid to upper 30s swing through overnight Thursday into Friday morning. High temperatures also look to only reach the upper 50s and low 60s by Thursday, and the cooler temps remain through Saturday before we start to warm up again at the end of the weekend and beginning of next week.

