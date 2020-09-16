‘Fair food’ vendors set up shop at Marathon Park till Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Despite the cancelation of many area fairs and festivals, people can still get their fix of fair food this week in Wausau.

North American Midway Entertainment will sell traditional fair foods at Marathon Park Wednesday – Sunday. Vendors will sell food from noon to 9 p.m

Several vendors will be setup in the normal fair midway spot. Marathon Park is located at 1201 Steward Avenue in Wausau.

