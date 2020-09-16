Case against man charged in Diemel brothers killings moved to another county

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (WBAY) - The case against a man charged in the killings of two Shawano County brothers in Missouri has been moved to another county.

Online court records show a change of venue in the Garland “Joey” Nelson case. The court on Tuesday transferred the case from Caldwell County, where the crime happened, to Johnson County. Johnson County is located about two hours south of Caldwell County.

Defendants often request a change of venue when they feel they cannot get a fair trial due to publicity or other reasons. No future court hearing was listed.

Reports state Missouri plans to seek the death penalty against Nelson.

Nelson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Nick Diemel and Justin Diemel. The Diemel brothers, owners of a livestock business in the Bonduel area, traveled from Wisconsin to Missouri to collect a debt from Nelson.

A visitation for the Diemels is set to take place Sunday, Sept. 27, at Navarino Ball Diamond, W5173 State Hwy 156, Bonduel. The visitation starts at noon that day.

Obituaries say the brothers were living their dreams by operating Diemel’s Livestock.

THE CRIME

On July 21, 2019, the Diemels rented a truck and traveled to a farm in Braymer, Mo. They intended to collect on a $250,000 debt from Nelson.

“Based on the investigation, it is believed Nick and Justin Diemel never left the property after they arrived and were intentionally killed. It is believed Garland Joseph Nelson acted alone or in concert with others in committing the act of murder against both Nick and Justin Diemel,” reads an affidavit filed against Nelson.

The affidavit says at 11:45 a.m. that day, Nelson drove the Diemel brothers' rental vehicle from his Braymer farm to a park-and-ride in Holt, Missouri. Nelson stated that he left the keys in the ignition and removed the Diemel brothers' cell phones and tossed them along the roadway. He arranged for someone to pick him up and take him back to the farm.

The affidavit states remains were found in a 55-gallon barrel in a pole barn on the Nelson farm. The affidavit states Nelson admitted to burning the remains, crushing the burn barrels, and cleaning up blood in a barn.

A blood stain on Nelson’s clothing was a DNA match for Nick Diemel, according to the affidavit.

Remains were also found on a trailer on a ranch in Nebraska. A rancher had recently purchased the trailer from Missouri.

A neighbor described hearing the sound of multiple gunshots coming from the direction of the Nelson farm at about 11:15-to-11:30 on the morning of July 21. That’s the time Nelson admitted that the Diemels were on the property prior to Nelson driving their rental vehicle to Holt.

A fired 30-30 caliber cartridge was found in Nelson’s clothing, and 30-30 caliber ammunition was found in Nelson’s vehicle. Nelson was in possession of a 30-30 caliber rifle.

In addition to the murder charges, Nelson has been charged with Abandonment of a Corpse, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Armed Criminal Action, Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Nelson’s attorneys are asking for the court to dismiss the Abandonment of a Corpse charges.

No trial date has been set for Nelson.

The Diemel family filed a wrongful death lawsuit. A judge approved a $2 million settlement for the family.

