Biden for President holds virtual register-to-vote rally

(WSAW photo)
By Dale Ryman
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Biden for President hosts a virtual rally to encourage college students across the Badger state to register to vote.

The registration rally featured actress Busy Phillips, and former Olympian Michelle Kwan on the importance of voting, particularly for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“I’m just so inspired by your generation’s activism, and I know that Joe and Kamala are as well," Phillips said. "And, they know that they owe it to you to show up and to make the real changes.”

“You guys really hold the power to swing this election and send Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House,” added Kwan.

The deadline to register to vote online or by mail in Wisconsin is Wednesday, October 14. Students can continue registering in person until October 30 and on election day.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

