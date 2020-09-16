$119 million Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket sold in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WMTV) - Someone who purchased a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Mount Pleasant just hit it big.

The Wisconsin Lottery announced a ticket sold in the southeastern Wisconsin matched all five numbers and the Mega ball on Tuesday night, winning the $119 million jackpot. Lottery officials say its the first time a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Wisconsin since the multi-state game came to the Badger State over a decade ago.

The winning numbers are: 25, 28, 38, 59, 62 and the Mega Ball number 22.

If the winner (or winners) decide to take the cash option instead, they will still be walking away with $94 million.

“We are so excited to celebrate our first Mega Millions jackpot winner in the state of Wisconsin,” exclaimed Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. “We very much look forward to meeting the winning ticket-holder. Also, a big congratulations to Kwik Trip for selling this lucky ticket!”

It was the Kwik Trip in the 4900 block of Spring Street that sold the winning ticket. For doing so, the store picks up a cool $100,000 itself.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.