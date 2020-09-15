Wisconsin passes 90,000 COVID-19 cases, could reach 100k next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin has surpassed 90,000 total COVID-19 cases and the recent spike in new cases means the 100,000 mark could be reached as soon as next week.

New Dept. of Health Services numbers show the 1,348 new, confirmed cases were recorded Tuesday, pushing the total since the outbreak began to 91,304 cases. Of those, 10,201 cases remain active.

With the number of new cases above 1,300 for the fifth time in six days, the seven-day rolling average number of new cases has reached 1,261 cases per day. At that rate, Wisconsin would reach 100,000 total cases early next week.

The seven-day rolling average again set an all-time high and it currently sits approximately 50 percent higher (842 vs. 1,261) than it did at this time last week.

With 12,266 total tests tallied Tuesday, the percentage of tests that came back positive fell to 11 percent. Although that number is lower than many recent days, it is still higher than any day prior to last Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average, which reached a record 14.9 percent Monday, slipped back to 14 percent with the latest report.

Ten new deaths were reported in DHS' latest report. That brings the total number of deaths from complications related to the coronavirus to 1,220, which is approximately 1.3 percent of cases.

Seven percent of people who contracted the virus, or 6,406, have needed to be hospitalized at some point, DHS reported. That number had increased by 56 since Monday.

