Toys that teach: educational and interactive toys to keep your little ones learning and entertained

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While we all enjoy the beautiful, long summer days, another season has begun. Parents are always in search of educational (and entertaining) tools that can help their children thrive in the classroom as well as at home.

As this different type of school year is upon us – with some in class and some remote learning -- lifestyle and toy industry expert Elizabeth Werner joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday to share new and innovative ways to learn through play, whether a tiny tot or a creative pre-teen. Elizabeth showed off the latest and greatest in the fun-filled toy industry.

