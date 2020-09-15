Recipe: Crazy Beef Quesadillas

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Take an average cheese quesadilla to a more satisfying place! Crumbled Ground Beef, black beans, corn and salsa join melted cheese inside these hearty handhelds.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1 jar (16 ounces) prepared salsa with black beans and corn

1-1/2 cups shredded reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

4 large flour tortillas (10-inch diameter)

Chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

COOKING:

Heat oven to 350°F. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings, as necessary.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Reserve 1/2 cup salsa. Add remaining salsa, cheese and 1/4 cup cilantro to beef; mix well. Spoon 1/4 of beef mixture onto half of each tortilla. Fold tortillas in half to close. Place on baking sheet.

Cook’s Tip: Prepared thick-and-chunky salsa may be substituted for the black bean and corn salsa.

Bake in 350°F oven 10 to 11 minutes or until filling is heated through and edges of tortillas are lightly browned and crisp. Garnish with cilantro, as desired; serve with reserved salsa.

Servings: 4

