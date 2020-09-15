New interactive website helps create personalized plans to manage chronic pain

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While we’re all so focused on the coronavirus, we may lose sight of the number one reason people still go to the doctor -- pain. More than 50 million people in the U.S. live with chronic pain, daily. For 20 million the pain is debilitating. It comes at a huge cost of $635 billion a year in medical bills and lost productivity.

A recent survey conducted by the U.S. Pain Foundation in collaboration with Sunbeam reveals that many individuals are unable to access pain care because of high costs, restrictive insurance policies and transportation or mobility issues. A large majority say they rely on self-management strategies, such as heat and cold therapy, calling them “effective” or “somewhat effective” for pain management.

Sunbeam is collaborating with the U.S. Pain Foundation for September’s Pain Awareness Month to call attention to the real-life barriers chronic pain patients face in accessing proper pain treatment. This year’s theme, #MyPainPlan, focuses on the vital importance of an individualized, multidisciplinary approach to pain care.

We hear about “warming” up muscles with exercise, but we can use heat to warm up our muscles, too. Lifestyle expert and health advocate Kia Malone joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday to talk about effective self-management strategies, plus:

1. The #MyPainPlan campaign

2. Tools, resources and events available for people living with conditions that cause chronic pain

3. Barriers to pain care & what the survey reveals about how people cope and manage pain

4. Benefits of heat therapy

5. Sunbeam’s latest innovations in ‘hot and cold’ therapy

