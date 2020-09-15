First Alert Weather: Warm and breezy Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Last night we saw cloud cover sit overhead and that helped to keep temperatures up in the overnight hours. Temperatures this morning started out in the 50s and 60s. With plentiful sunshine and a southwesterly breeze, that will help to crank up temperatures into the mid to upper 70s by this afternoon. This will be above average, but it will also not linger as cooler temperatures sneak back in tomorrow.

The winds from the southwest could be strong at times today. We are looking at sustained winds around 10-20mph with wind gusts around 30-35mph, especially in the afternoon hours.

Tomorrow the temperatures cool down and the winds also die down slightly. For most of this week we are looking at generally dry conditions. High pressure will remain dominant for much of this next week and that helps us keep the rain chances to a minimum.

Temperatures will also cool down later this week with highs only expected to reach the upper 50s by the end of the work week.

