Birds in Art 2020 is unstoppable from the pandemic in its 45th annual event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Artwork from 114 artists from throughout the world will be included in the 45th annual “Birds in Art” exhibition at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum. This year, 510 artists submitted 830 artworks for consideration by the three-person jury.

The exhibition includes artwork by the Museum’s 2020 Master Artist Timothy David Mayhew, 22 who were named Master Artists during previous “Birds in Art” exhibitions, and 91 artists whose work was selected by the jury. “Birds in Art,” which presents original paintings, sculptures, and graphics created within the last three years by worldwide artists, once again celebrates avian marvels through fresh artistic interpretations.

Ever inspired by avian muses, “Birds in Art” 2020 artists took cues from birds' behavior and some incorporated quarantine themes, too. Other artists also reference birds' work habits and amusing antics.

In addition to artwork on view in the galleries, explore options for inspiration, reflection and rejuvenation this fall. Although the Museum is curtailing in-person programs to help slow the spread of Covid-19, other opportunities are available.

Sculpture Garden & Grounds: Soak up serenity and changing seasonal foliage. To embark on a seek-and-find sculpture quest, use a map with riddles as clues to find six small-scale sculptures.

Art Park: Enjoy a rich visual array of studio materials and artist tools complemented by photographic vistas of “Birds in Art” artists' work spaces.

Thursday evenings this fall: The Museum remains open until 7:30 pm on Thursday evenings – except when closed for the Thanksgiving holiday – throughout “Birds in Art,” scheduled to remain on view through Sunday, November 29.

. Classical Thursdays: Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra soloists or duet pairs enhance “Birds in Art” galleries visits. Details, when available, will be posted the Museum’s online calendar

Catalogue & Posters: The 134-page “Birds in Art” catalogue features every artwork along with artists' statements; $22.50. Three distinct posters; $7.50 each.

Videos: Get artist insights into a selection of “Birds in Art” artworks. Watch audio tour app videos this fall on your smartphone, tablet, and the Museum’s YouTube channel; all free.

For more information, visit www.lywam.org, e-mail the Museum at info@lywam.org or call 715-845-7010.

