Bart Starr Green Bay Packers Special Edition Bobblehead Series Unveiled

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled four officially bobbleheads featuring Green Bay Packers legend, Bart Starr.

The first bobblehead features the Packers three legendary quarterbacks—Bart Starr, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, a trio that has helped bring the last seven championships to “Titletown”. The second features Starr crossing the goal line and scoring the winning touchdown during the famed Ice Bowl in the 1967 NFL Championship Game. The third features Starr sitting in a replica 1967 Corvette Stingray convertible, which he received for being named the first Super Bowl MVP. The fourth has Starr dropping back to pass on a base that includes replicas of his five NFL championship rings with a plaque that lists his many accomplishments.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered, and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.

The bobbleheads, which just arrived and ship now, are $50 each, $85 for the triple bobblehead or $225 for the complete set plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

The Ice Bowl and MVP Car Bobbleheads are numbered to 1,967, the Career Accomplishments Bobblehead is numbered to 2,019 and the Triple Quarterback Bobblehead is numbered to 2,020.

A 17th-round draft pick out of Alabama, Starr played 16 seasons with the Packers. He was the only quarterback in NFL history to lead a team to three consecutive league championships (1965-67).

