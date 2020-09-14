Wausau superintendent recommends hybrid model, school board meets to review

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau school board meets Monday for the first time since classes began for the 2020-2021 school year. The school board will review the district’s plans for students. Its superintendent, Keith Hilts, recommended the board move to the Plan B hybrid model of learning.

He and other administrators were not available for interviews ahead of the meeting, but Hilts' motion outlines his reasoning for the recommendation. He cited the trend in positive COVID-19 cases around the state is on the decline and Marathon County’s rate is lower than other areas. While the district has four cases, he said other districts that have more in-person contact “have not experienced a significant increase in the number of Covid (sic) cases.” Anecdotally, he said some families are really struggling with the full virtual model, while at the same time he cites a “significant number of families” do not want to return in person yet.

If the board would vote to pivot to the hybrid model, families will have a choice to remain completely virtual. For those who would choose to come back in-person, half of the school would be in-person one week with the other half remaining virtual and then switching the next week. So, for example, families with the last name A-L will be in school while M-Z are online and then the students would switch every other week.

Teachers would use webcams and smartboards to teach students in-person and virtually at the same time when applicable and then using the online resources for learning that cannot be done in that method. Teachers will still have Fridays to plan and prepare lessons and do professional development.

If the board approves to go to Plan B, it will take about two weeks for the district to figure out which students are coming in-person and finalize the plans and resources needed to implement that, including letting bus drivers plan and run routes. The district will review the final plans Sept. 28 to determine if they are fully prepared to implement the plan, meaning the hybrid model would start no sooner than Oct. 5.

NewsChannel 7 has reached out to the teachers union to get thoughts about the potential to change plans but did not hear back. Dozens of parents and some students who have pushed back against the virtual model showed up to the meeting to also push back against the hybrid model. Several public comments also showed support to remain virtual.

