Wausau Mayor encouraging high school students to apply to be election workers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg took to Twitter on Sunday encouraging high school students wanting to be a part of the democratic process to get involved by applying to be an election worker.

High school students of Wausau!



I didn't forget about you. I heard from many of you that you wanted to be a part of the democratic process, so here is your chance: apply to be an election worker. pic.twitter.com/CpYNdh9zW6 — Katie Rosenberg (@katierosenberg) September 13, 2020

Students that are 16 or 17 years old are eligible to be a poll worker in Wausau if they are currently enrolled in high school, have at least a 3.0 GPA, have a principal’s approval if GPA is below a 3.0, have parent/guardian approval and currently reside in Marathon County.

Those requirements are set by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

According to Mayor Rosenberg, the Wausau application states that you must be 18, but encourages those who are 16 or 17 to apply anyways, saying the city will follow up with those applicants to make sure the requirements are met and in place.

The position is paid, and those interested in applying are encouraged to do so here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.