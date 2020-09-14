Advertisement

Wausau Mayor: Drive-thru voting ‘basically confirmed,’ will be discussed Wednesday

A poll worker at Eau Claire's drive-thru voting location.
A poll worker at Eau Claire's drive-thru voting location.(WEAU)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau’s Safe Election’s Task Force is expected to make a decision on Wednesday regarding the possibility of early, drive-thru voting for the November Presidential Election.

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg tells NewsChannel 7 that drive-thru voting is “basically confirmed for October 23 and 24.”

City Clerk Leslie Kremer spoke with NewsChannel 7 in August about the possibility of the city hosting a drive-thru voting event, saying that the biggest challenge would be managing traffic around Wausau City Hall so that a drive-thru type system can be set up.

Kremer went on to say that she was in discussion with the Wausau Police Department about possibly blocking off some of the roadways around City Hall to make drive-thru voting a possibility.

Several cities across the state, including Madison and Eau Claire, have implemented the drive-thru voting option in recent elections as another option for those wanting to vote but wanting to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Safe Elections Task Force will meet at 5:15 Wednesday night to discuss the topic.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Adams delivers historic performance to fuel Packers week one win

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Matt Infield
Davante Adams matched a Packers single-game record that was established nearly 80 years ago to fuel the Packers offense to a 43-point explosion in their week one win.

Local

Wausau Mayor encouraging high school students to apply to be election workers

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg took to Twitter on Sunday encouraging high school students wanting to be a part of the democratic process to get involved by applying to be an election worker.

News

Weston salon event continues to fill void in community, styles black hair

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
For some, getting something as simple as a haircut is difficult in Wausau. With the “Black Hair Matters” event Sunday, Verve Salon is trying to fix that.

Politics

Team Trump Bus Tour makes stop in Stevens Point

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
With just 50 days until Election Day, the Team Trump Bus made a stop in Stevens Point on Sunday as a part of a three-day, 15-stop tour across Wisconsin.

Latest News

News

Wausau group cycles for charity

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
For the cyclists of Wausau Wheeler's Sunday, it was all the ice cream you can eat, a long bike ride, and all for a good cause.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Pleasant start to the work week

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Frost Advisory for parts of the north tonight. Sunshine is back on Monday.

Local

High-speed chase leads to arrest by Marshfield Police Department

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
A 29-year-old man has been arrested after leading Marshfield Police Officers on a high-speed chase Sunday morning.

News

7 Things You Need To Know (09-13-20)

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

California Deputies Out of Surgery After Being Shot

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago