Wausau Mayor: Drive-thru voting ‘basically confirmed,’ will be discussed Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau’s Safe Election’s Task Force is expected to make a decision on Wednesday regarding the possibility of early, drive-thru voting for the November Presidential Election.

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg tells NewsChannel 7 that drive-thru voting is “basically confirmed for October 23 and 24.”

City Clerk Leslie Kremer spoke with NewsChannel 7 in August about the possibility of the city hosting a drive-thru voting event, saying that the biggest challenge would be managing traffic around Wausau City Hall so that a drive-thru type system can be set up.

Kremer went on to say that she was in discussion with the Wausau Police Department about possibly blocking off some of the roadways around City Hall to make drive-thru voting a possibility.

Several cities across the state, including Madison and Eau Claire, have implemented the drive-thru voting option in recent elections as another option for those wanting to vote but wanting to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Safe Elections Task Force will meet at 5:15 Wednesday night to discuss the topic.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.