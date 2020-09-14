Advertisement

UW-Stevens Point chancellor finalists named

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson announced four finalists for the position of chancellor at University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point. The college is an 8,100-student university with locations in Stevens Point, Marshfield, and Wausau.

According to a news release, an 11-member Search and Screen Committee, led by Regent Karen Walsh, chair, and Professor of English Mary Bowman, vice chair, recommended a list of finalists. The Special Regent Committee determined that the following finalists will continue in the selection process.

The finalists, listed in alphabetical order, are:

Deborah Bordelon

Provost and Executive Vice President, Columbus State University

Columbus, GA

Jeanine Gangeness

Associate Vice President, Academic Affairs-Rochester, and Dean, School of Graduate Studies, Winona State University Winona/Rochester, MN

Thomas Gibson

Vice President for Student Affairs and Vice Provost, Bowling Green State University Bowling Green, OH

Katy Heyning

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, SUNY Brockport Brockport, NY

Later in September and early October, the four candidates will participate in separate virtual public forums, offering opportunities for students, faculty, staff, and community members to interact directly with them. After a review of campus feedback, the Special Regent Committee, comprised of Regents Walsh, José Delgado, Cris Peterson, and Olivia Woodmansee, and President Thompson will interview finalists and select a candidate to forward to the full Board of Regents, which must approve the appointment.

The person selected through this process will be UW-Stevens Point’s fifteenth chancellor.

