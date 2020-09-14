Advertisement

UW-Madison Faculty Senate considers dropping spring break

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison is thinking about eliminating spring break next semester to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The university’s Faculty Senate is expected to vote on revising the 2021 spring calendar at a meeting Monday.

Officials say dropping spring break would discourage students and staff from traveling long distances and bringing COVID-19 back to campus.

The proposal has classes starting on Jan. 25, a week later than currently scheduled. Spring break would be eliminated, but classes would not be held that Friday, April 2, which is Good Friday.

Classes would end April 30, the same day as the current calendar.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

In defiance of Nevada governor, Trump holds indoor rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
In open defiance of state regulations and his own administration’s pandemic health guidelines, President Donald Trump hosted his first indoor rally since June, telling a packed, nearly mask-less Nevada crowd that the nation was “making the last turn” in defeating the virus.

National

Experts doubt COVID-19 vaccine will be ready soon, despite Trump assurances

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Insitute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington says its updated model shows the United States could see more than 415,000 coronavirus deaths by New Year's Day.

National

Thousands asked to evacuate ahead of Sally

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Multiple areas in Louisiana are under mandatory evacuation orders as the state gets ready for Tropical Storm Sally.

National

After presidents meet, Big Ten football still in limbo

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a fall football season after all -- maybe as soon as mid-October -- amid pressure to kick off from parents, players, coaches and even the president.

National

Groups turn to hotels to shelter fire evacuees amid virus

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Relief groups facing the threat of the coronavirus are taking a different approach to sheltering people who have fled West Coast wildfires.

Latest News

National

Harshmallow: Virus prompts pause for Peeps holiday treats

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Peeps treats are going on hiatus for several months — another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Oxford, AstraZeneca resume coronavirus vaccine trial

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
In a statement, the university confirmed the restart across all of its U.K. clinical trial sites after regulators gave the go-ahead following the pause on Sunday.

News

UWSP COVID cases rise, concern rises with it

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:34 PM CDT
|
By Noah Manderfeld
UW Stevens-Point cases have multiplied by 8 since last week. And concern with administration and students is rising.

Local

A not-so-Artrageous Weekend

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
|
By Emily Davies
The weekend of Sept. 12, 2020 was supposed to be an explosive weekend of art in Wausau. Then, the pandemic hit. Now, Artrageous Weekend, typically the last large event in Wausau for the summer, is almost nonexistent, much like the numerous other summer events of 2020.

Coronavirus

Study: Kids infected at day care spread coronavirus at home

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The findings don’t mean that schools and child-care programs need to close, but it does confirm that the virus can spread within those places and then be brought home by kids.

Coronavirus

Know how to wear your face mask correctly

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT
|
Wearing your mask can help slow the spread of COVID-19. CDC’s Dr. Paige Armstrong shows you how to correctly put on and take off your mask.