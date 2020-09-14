Advertisement

Sen. Johnson says Trump deserves multiple Nobel Peace prizes

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing in Washington.
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing in Washington.(Toni Sandys/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says that President Donald Trump deserves to win more than one Nobel Peace Prize for his “leadership” and “brilliant negotiating strategy” in foreign diplomacy and reaching peace agreements.

Johnson told Republicans on a video conference call Monday that Trump “should win at least one” Nobel Peace Prize.

Johnson noted Trump’s signing of an economic normalization deal with Serbia and Kosovo earlier this month. Johnson also noted peace deals the U.S. reached between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates that is to be signed this week at the White House.

An anti-immigrant Norwegian lawmaker last week nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pence talks national security in Janesville; Trump flies to Mosinee Friday

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Republican ticket bookends the work week with visits on Monday and Friday.

National Politics

South Dakota AG says he wasn’t drinking before fatal crash

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A spokesman said Ravnsborg is known to have an occasional drink but has made it a practice not to drink at the Lincoln Day events.

National

Cruz urges Department of Justice to investigate Netflix film ‘Cuties’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wants the Department of Justice to investigate Netflix over the film “Cuties.”

National Politics

Fires raise fight over climate change before Trump’s visit

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and SARA CLINE
California, Oregon and Washington state have seen historic wildfires that have burned faster and farther than ever before. Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in the U.S. to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas.

Latest News

National Politics

In defiance of Nevada governor, Trump holds indoor rally

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In open defiance of state regulations and his own administration’s pandemic health guidelines, President Donald Trump hosted his first indoor rally since June, telling a packed, nearly mask-less Nevada crowd that the nation was “making the last turn” in defeating the virus.

National Politics

Democrats try to streamline mail balloting for their voters

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Democrats are rolling out an expanded online portal that allows people to register to vote and request a mail ballot in their state and even helps digitize their signature on their paperwork.

National Politics

US ambassador to China to step down next month

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trade relations between the United States and China soured under the Trump administration, and other disputes followed over technology, human rights and the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair sells for more than $81,000

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair along with a bloodstained telegram about his 1865 assassination have been sold at auction for more than $81,000.

National

Experts doubt COVID-19 vaccine will be ready soon, despite Trump assurances

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The Insitute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington says its updated model shows the United States could see more than 415,000 coronavirus deaths by New Year's Day.

National Politics

Florida city repeals 13-year ban on saggy pants

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Opa-locka City Commission voted to repeal both the original 2007 legislation and a 2013 ordinance that said women, not just men, could receive civil citations for wearing pants that exposed their undergarments.