Rhinelander School District challenges community to 100-mile ‘Get Out and Walk’ challenge

RHIINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Rhinelander School District Community Education Program is encouraging their community to get out and walk with their 100-mile challenge starting Monday, September 14th.

While the pandemic has caused obstacles, the district said walking together is something it couldn’t take away.

“We shouldn’t be isolated. We’re not people who like to stay away from one another. We need to interact and be social, we’re social creatures. So, part of the goal of this program is to get people out and safely interacting with one another,” Mike Cheslock the Community Education Coordinator for the district said.

Over the course of seven weeks, the district is asking participants to log their walking miles and spend some time exploring the community. The district has provided a list of walking trails and logging sheets for participants.

Those who complete the challenge will get a free t-shirt, as well as entering to win ‘chamber bucks’.

Cheslock said overall he hopes this challenge will encourage others to get out and about, and other schools to find activities their communities can do together while apart.

