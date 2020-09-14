Pumpkin pick-up to be held Oct. 3 in downtown Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Area Events will host its annual Harvest Fest Oct. 3 on Wausau’s 400 Block. Families are invited to attend this free event.

The event will be scaled back due to COVID-19, but will still offer 1,200 free pumpkins to kids 12 years and under. Pumpkins are free with a donation of a nonperishable food item benefitting Peyton’s Promise.

Participants will enter near the corner of Scott Street and 4th Street. And exit at Jefferson Street and 4th. The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3 weeks until our pumpkin pick-up for Harvest Fest 2020! Saturday, October 3, from 10am-1pm the 400 Block will... Posted by Wausau Events, Inc. on Saturday, September 12, 2020

