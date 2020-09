Percentage of state’s fatal COVID cases drops amid record positive cases

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The number of COVID-19 fatalities dropped Monday to 1.3% despite what had been an increase in daily positive cases. Monday, was the first time in several days positive COVID cases were below 1,000.

Monday, 771 people tested positive for COVID. The positive cases were of the 3,920 tests processed in the last 24 hours.

Statewide, 87.3% or 78,527 of COVID-19 patients are recovered, meaning there are 10,201 active cases.

Monday, there were no new deaths reported. The state’s number of fatal cases held steady at 1,210.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold) are as reported by the DHS. State numbers can vary from county health department numbers, which are updated at different times:

Wisconsin

Adams - 163 cases (3 deaths)

Ashland - 42 cases (1 death)

Barron - 398 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Bayfield - 67 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 6,490 cases (adjusted from Sunday’s DHS report of 6,491) (58 deaths)

Buffalo - 104 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 77 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Calumet - 700 cases (+13) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 420 cases (+2)

Clark – 290 cases (+2) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 436 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 129 cases (+3)

Dane – 7,846 cases (+224) (41 deaths)

Dodge – 1,417 cases (+1) (8 deaths)

Door - 187 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 334 cases (+6)

Dunn - 254 cases (+5)

Eau Claire - 1,259 cases (+27) (6 deaths)

Florence - 46 cases (+1)

Fond du Lac - 1,467 cases (+20) (12 deaths)

Forest - 158 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

Grant - 603 cases (+4) (19 deaths)

Green - 358 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Green Lake - 140 cases (+7)

Iowa - 135 cases (+2)

Iron - 136 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 92 cases (+2) (1 death)

Jefferson - 1,072 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Juneau - 273 cases (+2) (1 death)

Kenosha - 3,150 cases (+14) (65 deaths)

Kewaunee - 267 cases (+14) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 1,799 cases (+45) (2 deaths)

Lafayette - 197 cases (+1)

Langlade - 101 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 111 cases (1 death)

Manitowoc - 711 cases (+7) (2 deaths)

Marathon - 892 cases (+3) (14 deaths)

Marinette - 670 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Marquette - 146 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 33 cases

Milwaukee – 25,627 (+73) (514 deaths)

Monroe - 319 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 559 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Oneida - 282 cases (+11) (2 deaths)

Outagamie – 2,791 cases (+64) (24 deaths)

Ozaukee - 1,093 cases(18 deaths)

Pepin - 52 cases

Pierce - 333 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Polk – 205 cases (2 deaths)

Portage - 949 cases (+29) (3 deaths)

Price - 38 cases

Racine - 4,261 cases (+2) (93 deaths)

Richland - 73 cases (4 deaths)

Rock – 2,038 cases (+27) (29 deaths)

Rusk - 40 cases (+3) (1 death)

Sauk - 724 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 185 cases (+2) (1 death)

Shawano – 399 cases (+8)

Sheboygan - 1,243 cases (+10) (11 deaths)

St. Croix - 725 cases (+7) (7 deaths)

Taylor - 132 cases (3 deaths)

Trempealeau - 474 cases (+17) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 145 cases (+3)

Vilas - 145 cases (+3) ( 1 death)

Walworth - 2,116 cases (+23) (32 deaths)

Washburn – 83 cases (1 death)

Washington - 1,973 cases (32 deaths)

Waukesha - 6,131 cases (+16) (85 deaths)

Waupaca - 815 cases (+3) (19 deaths)

Waushara - 238 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Winnebago – 2,019 cases (+23) (22 deaths)

Wood - 579 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.