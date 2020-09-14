Pence talks national security in Janesville; Trump flies to Mosinee Friday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WBAY/AP) - Vice President Mike Pence made his eighth trip to Wisconsin this year, giving a campaign speech in Janesville late Monday morning. He talked about the Trump administration’s trade deals, national security and the president’s commitment to “law and order.”

Pence said Democratic candidate Joe Biden would “double down on all the policies that have led to violence in American cities.” He accused Biden of signaling a “lack of support or waning support” for law enforcement that emboldens those who oppose them.

“We are going to have law and order in every city, in every state in this country for every American of every race and creed and color,” Pence said as the crowd broke into chants of “U-S-A!”

“The truth is, here in Wisconsin, you believed we could be strong again, you believed we could be prosperous again, you believe America could be respected again, you said yes to President Donald Trump in 2016, and I know in 50 days Wisconsin is going to say yes to four more years!”

His speech at the Holiday Inn Conference Center was about 70 miles from Kenosha, where sometimes violent protests erupted following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Pence credited Trump with stopping the violence in Kenosha after he sent about 200 federal officers there. Those officers were dispatched after Gov. Tony Evers activated the Wisconsin National Guard to quell protests.

President Trump will bookend the workweek with a campaign event in Mosinee, outside Wausau, the night of Friday, Sept. 18. He’ll host a “Great American Comeback” event at Central Wisconsin Aviation, located at the Central Wisconsin Airport, at 7 P.M. He’ll fly into Mosinee after campaign events in Bemidji, Minn. The campaign says the event in Mosinee will be general admission with doors opening at 4 P.M.

President Trump held a rally inside a hangar in Mosinee in October, 2018, less than two years into his presidency. The event attracted thousands of people.

Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign released a statement about Pence’s visit which reads in part, “President Trump admitted he intentionally downplayed the virus and misled the American people, and Wisconsin continues to pay the price -- in lost jobs, lost businesses, and lost lives.”

