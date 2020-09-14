Meditation brings out the best in Jaire Alexander

MINNEAPOLIS (WSAW) - You can tell by Jaire Alexander’s shades, that he has swagger. A prime reason he doesn’t need a crowd to put up a premier performance in 2020.

“Through my practice of meditation, it allows me to slow down the game,” said Alexander. “A lot of times I don’t need a bunch of noise.”

Alexander swung the pendulum in the Packers favor with this sack for a safety that he says wasn’t necessarily the game plan.

“I was anticipating run because of the motion by Thielen, so once I anticipated run, I shot my shot,” said Alexander. “I slid in the DMs, basically. When I seen it wasn’t run, it was too late to turn back.”

Alexander was congratulated by his teammates. Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine had a different reaction.

“I’m not really gonna say what he said verbatim, but he called me sneaky and gave me a fist bump,” said Alexander.

He followed the safety up with an interception. Alexander is well on his way topping last year’s mark of two picks.

“I just had my eyes in the right place,” said Alexander. “Just a little route anticipation as well and good hands to finish it off.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur said that Alexander’s interception helped change the momentum, but he feels the defense still has a lot to improve.

“When we’re up on somebody, we can’t relax,” said LaFleur. “Not for one second. It’s gonna take better focus from our guys. It’s gonna take better coaching from our coaches to make sure that that stuff doesn’t happen again.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.